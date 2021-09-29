Gallery North October 2021: Lynnea Mattson, Watercolorist, presents “Landscapes, Animals, and Birds, Oh My!”
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
|Elephant in watercolor by Lynnea Mattson
Her theme for the month is “Landscapes, Animals, and Birds, Oh My!”
A watercolorist for 16 years, Lynnea (besides teaching her craft) continually takes workshops to introduce herself to new ideas and hone her skills.
|Cougar watercolor by Lynnea Mattson
“Painting in watercolor,” says Lynnea, “releases my joy in the essential beauty of animals, birds, and nature. I want my viewers to feel these moments in my paintings.”
The public is invited to meet the artist on Sunday October 10, 2021 from 11am-5pm, the Third Thursday Artwalk on October 21st from 5pm-8pm, and on Thursday October 28th from 11am-5pm.
In continuous operation for 60 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artists’ cooperative galleries in the nation.
For further information, visit the Galley North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com, or contact Gallery North at 425-774-0946.
It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.
Located at 401 Main Street, Edmonds, Washington, Gallery North is open seven days a week, 11-5.
