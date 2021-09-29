Gallery North October 2021: Lynnea Mattson, Watercolorist, presents “Landscapes, Animals, and Birds, Oh My!”

For the month of October (1st-31st) Gallery North is proud to feature an exhibit by our own member watercolorist, Lynnea Mattson.

Her theme for the month is “Landscapes, Animals, and Birds, Oh My!”

Her animals and birds are sharply and brightly realistic, revealing their unique personalities, while her landscapes are more free-flowing.

“Painting in watercolor,” says Lynnea, “releases my joy in the essential beauty of animals, birds, and nature. I want my viewers to feel these moments in my paintings.”







The public is invited to meet the artist on Sunday October 10, 2021 from 11am-5pm, the Third Thursday Artwalk on October 21st from 5pm-8pm, and on Thursday October 28th from 11am-5pm.





First sight of Venice

Watercolor by Lynnea Mattson About Gallery North:



In continuous operation for 60 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artists’ cooperative galleries in the nation.



For further information, visit the Galley North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com , or contact Gallery North at 425-774-0946.





It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds.







