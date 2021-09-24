Dust Off Your Camera for These Upcoming Photography Classes at Shoreline Community College

Friday, September 24, 2021


Are you new to photography or a hobby photographer looking to refine your skills? 

If so, Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College has upcoming classes just for you! Check out Digital SLR Photography for Beginners (now offered on-campus!) to learn how to use that "fancy" camera or try Tips for Eye-Catching Bird Photography to create beautiful nature portraits.

Check out our online course catalog to see all Fall classes or contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



Posted by DKH at 5:29 AM
