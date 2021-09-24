Dust Off Your Camera for These Upcoming Photography Classes at Shoreline Community College
Friday, September 24, 2021
If so, Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College has upcoming classes just for you! Check out Digital SLR Photography for Beginners (now offered on-campus!) to learn how to use that "fancy" camera or try Tips for Eye-Catching Bird Photography to create beautiful nature portraits.
Check out our online course catalog to see all Fall classes or contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
Check out our online course catalog to see all Fall classes or contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment