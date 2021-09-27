Shoreline Police: "Go away!"



Wednesday evening, September 22, 2021 around 6pm, King County Sheriff's Office deputies in Shoreline responded to the intersection of NE 175th St and 15th Ave to investigate a three car collision.





Evidence indicates the driver of the beige F150 was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of NE 175th St.







"Go away!" was the answer the Ford's 78-year-old driver gave deputies when they asked for his name. He declined to participate in voluntary field sobriety tests and refused to share a breath sample after he was returned to the Shoreline police station.



A judge approved a warrant to draw the driver's blood. A DUI charge is likely, depending on toxicology results. He was left in the care hospital doctors for injuries sustained in the collision.



Drunk driving doesn't just happen at closing time. This collision shows that DUI collisions can occur any time of day or night. Whatever the hour, King County deputies are trained to investigate impaired driving and will take the steps necessary to build successful cases.





King County will never "Go away!" from drunk drivers.





--King County Sheriff's Office







