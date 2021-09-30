Environmental Issues Focus of Shoreline Candidate Forum on October 5
Thursday, September 30, 2021
The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County and Save Shoreline Trees are co-sponsoring an online forum with the four candidates running for Shoreline City Council.
The candidates are Laura Mork, Eben Pobee, John Ramsdell and Chris Roberts (incumbent).
This forum will be held as a Zoom webinar and will be conducted according to the League of Women Voters guidelines. The date of the forum is Tuesday, October 5 from 7pm to 8:30pm.
The forum’s focus will be environmental issues, including climate conditions now impacting the City of Shoreline.
Audience questions on any subject may be submitted via the Q/A Zoom function.
Registration is required to attend this forum, either in advance or up to the start time of the forum. Register in advance for this Zoom webinar:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EVlx1iMGT7OCbFTeHuk1uA
Co-Sponsors: League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County, and Save Shoreline Trees
For more information:
- Lee Keim or Allison Feher, League of Women Voters
- Kathleen Russell, Save Shoreline Trees
