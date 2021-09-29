Case updates September 27, 2021 - case graphs for Shoreline and Lake Forest Park
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
|COVID-19 cases in Shoreline
As of September 27, 76.4% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 69.7% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
That means that 23.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older are unvaccinated, almost a quarter of the population.
|COVID-19 cases in Lake Forest Park
United States
- Total cases 43,051,429 - 83,959 new
- Total deaths 689,534 - 1,142 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 579,684 - 2,191 new
- Total hospitalizations 36,388 - 175 new
- Total deaths 7,591 - 63 new 591
King county
- Total confirmed cases 142,118 - 253 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,006 - 27 new
- Total deaths 1,874 - 8 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 34,823 - 63 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,726 - 5 new
- Total deaths 466 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,124 - 5 new
- Total hospitalizations 237 - 1 new
- Total deaths 108 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 464 - 1 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
