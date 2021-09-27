Northshore Fire board special meeting Tuesday, September 28
Monday, September 27, 2021
A special meeting of the Northshore Fire Board of Commissioners will be held via Zoom on Tuesday, the 28th day of September 2021, at 7:00pm. Meeting agenda and materials are posted here.
Click Here To View The Session
Northshore Fire Commissioners will be reviewing the Contract for Services received from Shoreline Fire and Eastside Fire and Rescue. Current contracts expire October 1st.
Link to full agenda and presentation HERE
