Amtrak Empire Builder from Chicago to Seattle derails in Montana, killing three

We are deeply saddened to learn local authorities are now confirming that three people have lost their lives as a result of this accident. There are also reported injuries among the passengers and crew members traveling on the train.

Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport those who were injured to medical care, and to safely evacuate everyone else at the scene.

Our Incident Response Team has been initiated, and we are sending emergency personnel and Amtrak leadership to the scene to help support our passengers, our employees and their families with their needs. Individuals with questions about their friends and family aboard this train should call 800-523-9101.









There were approximately 141 passengers and 16 crew members onboard. The train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars, with eight of those cars derailing.Amtrak has a team on the ground to fully support the NTSB as they investigate the cause of the derailment.Amtrak has had to make major adjustments to their schedule during the investigation. Amtrak customers can contact them at 800-872-7245 to obtain additional information about the status of services.