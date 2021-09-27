Ridgecrest Food Truck schedule for the week starting 9-27-21
Monday, September 27, 2021
The Seattle Barkery, a dog treat and human coffee food truck based in Ridgecrest, is using their extensive network and experience to line up great food trucks.
The trucks will be in "downtown Ridgecrest" near the pub, open 5.30-8.30pm evenings. This is the same location used for the Shoreline Food Truck Thursdays in August on NE 165th at 5th NE.
|The Peace and the Pig food truck will be at Ridgecrest Tuesday
Starting lineup, for next week:
- Monday November 16th: Napkin Friends
- Tuesday November 17th: The Peach and The Pig
- Wednesday November 18th: Caravan Crepes
0 comments:
Post a Comment