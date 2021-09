Rep. Javier Valdez: Redistricting maps are now online

During the meeting, lawmakers were briefed about the redistricting effort so far. Here is the link to view all the committee documents You also have access to the same data and mapping software used to create these maps. To see the four maps, go to redistricting.wa.gov/proposed-maps Please add your voice to the conversation. Whether online or at the upcoming October 5 outreach meeting, it is critical that the commission’s maps reflect your and your community’s input into our new Legislative District boundaries.Let the commission know what you think of their proposals: redistricting.wa.gov/commissioner-proposed-maps

Register for the October 5 outreach meeting here: redistricting.wa.gov/outreach-meetings --Rep. Javier Valdez, D-46