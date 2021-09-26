Rep. Javier Valdez: Redistricting maps are now online



--Rep. Javier Valdez, D-46 During the meeting, lawmakers were briefed about the redistricting effort so far. Here is the link to view all the committee documents You also have access to the same data and mapping software used to create these maps. To see the four maps, go to redistricting.wa.gov/proposed-maps Please add your voice to the conversation. Whether online or at the upcoming October 5 outreach meeting, it is critical that the commission’s maps reflect your and your community’s input into our new Legislative District boundaries.Let the commission know what you think of their proposals: redistricting.wa.gov/commissioner-proposed-maps

--Rep. Javier Valdez, D-46













Washington state has a unique system, with an independent commission drawing the lines. There’s also public comment and meetings around the state before commissioners start their work.There was a joint meeting on September 24, 2021 of the committee I chair, House State Government and Tribal Relations, along with the Senate State Government and Elections Committee.