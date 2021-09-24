Two evenings of free Climate education on zoom
Friday, September 24, 2021
Join us for two evenings of Climate Education on Zoom.
Tuesday Tracy Talks
Free of charge, open to the public
Sept. 28th at 7pm
October 5th at 7pm
For more information contact: Sally Yamasaki at syamasaki@pobox.com
Tracy earned a Ph.D. in Geological Sciences from the University of Washington, an MS in Chemistry from Stanford University.
He is a tenured science faculty member at North Seattle College, where he teaches about natural disasters and their social and economic impacts and has taught about climate change for the last 25 years.
Brian Saunders is a faculty member at Shoreline and North Seattle College in the Math and Science Department. He received his BS in Biology and MS in Marine-Estuarine Sciences at WWU. He is a strong advocate for conservation and preservation of sensitive habitats, especially in and around the Salish Sea.
Tuesday Tracy Talk: DESCRIPTION
September 28th @ 7:00pm
What effect does climate change have on small cities like Lake Forest Park?
October 5th @ 7:00pm
What is a Climate Action Plan and why should cities, such as Lake Forest Park, develop one?
In an interview style, Brian Saunders will be interviewing Tracy Furutani on the effects of climate change on small cities like Lake Forest Park, what can be expected in the near future, what a Climate Action Plan is, and why it is important. Questions and Answers to follow the interview.
Register in advance for these free Zoom talks:
