Two evenings of free Climate education on zoom

Join us for two evenings of Climate Education on Zoom.

Tuesday Tracy Talks

Free of charge, open to the public





Sept. 28th at 7pm

October 5th at 7pm





For more information contact: Sally Yamasaki at syamasaki@pobox.com









Tracy Furutani – Lake Forest Park Resident





He is a tenured science faculty member at North Seattle College, where he teaches about natural disasters and their social and economic impacts and has taught about climate change for the last 25 years.









Brian Saunders is a faculty member at Shoreline and North Seattle College in the Math and Science Department. He received his BS in Biology and MS in Marine-Estuarine Sciences at WWU. He is a strong advocate for conservation and preservation of sensitive habitats, especially in and around the Salish Sea.





Tuesday Tracy Talk: DESCRIPTION