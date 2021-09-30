Get Your food business off the ground with Food Business Basics

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Devra Gartenstein of the Patty Pan Cooperative at
a Farmers Market   
Did you spend quarantine baking or cooking and want to take your sweets or sourdough to the next level?

Learn how to share your culinary passion with your community in Food Business Basics, an online course offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College. 

Join Devra Gartenstein, founder of Patty Pan Cooperative, and explore the planning, permits, and logistics of turning your idea into a full-fledged food business!

Check out our online course catalog to see all Fall classes or contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



