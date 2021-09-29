Shoreline Police: Since she's now wanted, she'll need what she stole to get the heck out of Dodge



On the morning of Friday, September 10, 2021 at 10:36am, a Shoreline deputy responded to the 1000 block of NE 165th St for a theft report.







The homeowner had been expecting a package but had not received it. He reviewed his RING camera, which captured this unknown female entering his fenced property through a latched wooden gate. Pretty gutsy.







The woman walked up to the homeowner's porch and sat down for approximately 40 seconds to rest. She then got up and took the package from the porch. The time stamp on the video is dated 09/09/2021 at 4:56pm.







The package contained a black colored carry-on luggage bag.









If you have any information on the suspect's identity, please contact our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21028528.





--King County Sheriff's Office











