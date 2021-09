In celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals, St. Dunstan’s will hold their annual Blessing of the Animals service on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the 10:00am service.





Animals will be welcomed into the sanctuary with worshipers to be blessed and anointed. Please plan to keep animals safe and controlled with leashes or cages, as appropriate.





This is a joyful celebration of God’s creation and love.



All are welcome at St. Dunstan’s, The Church That Feeds People.