Kenmore Police: Do you know this man?

Do you know this man?

He dumped a stolen car at a Kenmore apartment complex on Friday, September 17, 2021 around 3:30pm.





When the vehicle was discovered the next day in a tenant's parking place, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 8:59am, a deputy was dispatched to the complex in the 6600 block of NE 182nd St in Kenmore.





A shaved key was stuck in the ignition The deputy learned the red Subaru Legacy had been stolen in Lynnwood. He inspected the car and found a silver key still in the ignition.





The key did not belong to a Subaru and couldn't be pulled out.





We suspect this is what's known as a shaved key, used by car thieves to start all kinds of vehicles.



A review of the apartment surveillance footage revealed our suspect is a white male with short hair, approximately 20-30 years of age. He is between 5’8 to 6’1 tall, with an average build.





The suspect has what appears to be a large tattoo on the inside of his right lower leg. The manager did not recognize the suspect as being a resident, or anyone he had seen before.





The owner retrieved his vehicle

Deputies contacted the owner of the vehicle, who responded to the scene to pick up the car.



At this point, the suspect is still outstanding. If you recognize him, please contact our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case



--King County Sheriff's Office At this point, the suspect is still outstanding. If you recognize him, please contact our 24-hour non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and refer to case #C21029451 --King County Sheriff's Office












