Ferry photo contest on Twitter returns with more chances to win
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Get your camera ready or start looking through your albums for an amazing ferry pic! After a year off because of the pandemic, the popular Twitter photo contest is back with more chances to win and have your pic on the cover of the printed sailing schedules!
All you have to do is follow @wsferries, then post your photo on Twitter between noon Monday, September 27, and noon Friday, October 1, 2021.
Be sure to include the hashtag #FerryFotoContest. Read the WSDOT blog for more information on rules and requirements.
We'll tweet each of our six finalists on Monday, October 11. Top three finalists with most likes on Friday, October 15 win!
