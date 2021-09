Ferry photo contest on Twitter returns with more chances to win

Get your camera ready or start looking through your albums for an amazing ferry pic! After a year off because of the pandemic, the popular Twitter photo contest is back with more chances to win and have your pic on the cover of the printed sailing schedules! Get your camera ready or start looking through your albums for an amazing ferry pic! After a year off because of the pandemic, the popular Twitter photo contest is back with more chances to win and have your pic on the cover of the printed sailing schedules!





All you have to do is follow @wsferries , then post your photo on Twitter between noon Monday, September 27, and noon Friday, October 1, 2021.