Nominate a 2021 NUHSA Human Services Champion today

Do you know of an individual, organization or business in North King County (Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, Kenmore and Woodinville) that has made a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our community?





Have they in some way supported or advocated for strong and accessible health and human services, and strengthened our community through their initiative and leadership?





Human Services Champion of the Year and

Outstanding Human Services Program

During this extraordinary time, it is more important than ever to recognize and honor those who have gone above and beyond to help ensure that everyone in our community has the opportunity to reach their full potential. Our human service providers, community leaders and advocates have played a critical role in supporting our residents and strengthening our communities.



Nominations are due Friday, October 15, 2021.









NUHSA's Annual Human Services Awards ceremony has been celebrating the accomplishments of local individuals and organizations since 2008. Nominees and winners will be announced and honored at NUHSA's 2021 Human Services Awards Celebration and Annual Meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 5:30pm. For more information, please email staff@nuhsa.org NUHSA's Annual Human Services Awards ceremony has been celebrating the accomplishments of local individuals and organizations since 2008.





NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville.









Submit your nomination today! Through partnership and collaboration, NUHSA supports providers, funders and the community to enhance existing resources and build our capacity to effectively respond to community needs.











