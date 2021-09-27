Shorecrest HS Volleyball takes down Glacier Peak Volleyball in a 5 set thriller
Monday, September 27, 2021
|Team photo by Robyn Williams
This is the first meeting between the schools. Glacier Peak came out strong and took the first two sets 25-23 and 25-13.
Going into the third set they made a few adjustments to their lineup and were able to pull out Games 3 and Game 4 25-23, 25-23.
Our team is very young and we are learning how to work together; says Head Coach Robyn Williams.
When we won the final point in game 4 to send us into a 5th set we knew it was going to be a battle to the end.
Tough serving, great defense and a full team effort helped Shorecrest to VICTORY 15-5.
Congrats Shorecrest Volleyball on their 5 set thriller to come out victorious against Glacier Peak.
Scores: 23-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-5
Shorecrest Stat Leaders:
- Kills: Ally Johnson 8 and Anna Knyphausen 8
- Assists: Violet Burchak 27
- Digs: Maria Alvarez 26, Violet Burchak 16
- Aces: Anna Knyphausen 5
- Blocks: Marina Rogers 4
Shorecrest Volleyball returns to action Tuesday night against Cedarcrest High School. First serve 5:15pm.
0 comments:
Post a Comment