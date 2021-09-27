Shorecrest HS Volleyball takes down Glacier Peak Volleyball in a 5 set thriller

Team photo by Robyn Williams Shorecrest Volleyball entered the gym cool, calm and collected Monday night as they faced a very talented Glacier Peak Volleyball team. Shorecrest Volleyball entered the gym cool, calm and collected Monday night as they faced a very talented Glacier Peak Volleyball team.





This is the first meeting between the schools. Glacier Peak came out strong and took the first two sets 25-23 and 25-13.





Going into the third set they made a few adjustments to their lineup and were able to pull out Games 3 and Game 4 25-23, 25-23.





Our team is very young and we are learning how to work together; says Head Coach Robyn Williams. When we won the final point in game 4 to send us into a 5th set we knew it was going to be a battle to the end. Tough serving, great defense and a full team effort helped Shorecrest to VICTORY 15-5. Congrats Shorecrest Volleyball on their 5 set thriller to come out victorious against Glacier Peak.



Scores: 23-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-23, 15-5



Shorecrest Stat Leaders:

Kills: Ally Johnson 8 and Anna Knyphausen 8

Assists: Violet Burchak 27

Digs: Maria Alvarez 26, Violet Burchak 16

Aces: Anna Knyphausen 5

Blocks: Marina Rogers 4

Shorecrest Volleyball returns to action Tuesday night against Cedarcrest High School. First serve 5:15pm.












