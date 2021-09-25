Collision at N 145th and Meridian sends one to hospital

Saturday, September 25, 2021

Seattle Fire extricated the injured driver by taking
the roof from his vehicle, similar to this Shoreline
Fire training extrication. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire.
At 5pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021, Seattle Fire crews responded to a scene at N 145th St and Meridian Ave N for a vehicle collision with reports of two people trapped.

They extracted and treated an approximately 55 year old male who was in critical condition. Paramedics transported him to a hospital for further medical care.

No additional patients required extrication and no additional injuries were reported. Crews are returning to service at 5:20pm

Hospitals do not release information on patients.



