Online Adult Programs available every week via the King County Library System - all free
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
The King County Library System KCLS has put many of their programs online so that it's possible to discuss books with a Woodinville club, get genealogy help from the South King County group, take arts classes, and get Medicare advice - all from your computer.
The following programs are available every week but these are specific to the Week of October 4, 2021
Here are resources if you need help finding something or signing up:
- King County Library System, (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600 (in Washington State)
- E-mail form (English): https://kcls.org/need-help/
- E-mail form (Spanish): https://kcls.org/email-us-espanol/
- Chat (English): https://kcls.org/using-the-library/chat/
- Chat (Spanish): https://kcls.org/chat-espanol/
Programs available every week:
Daily Arts Activities by SilverKite!
https://bit.ly/KCLS_SilverKite
Day and topics vary – check the link above for schedule.
Description: For all ages. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online intergenerational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.
Register at silverkite.us/kcls You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes. You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.
Your Next Job
https://www.spl.org/programs-and-services/civics-and-social-services/your-next-job
Monday--Friday, 10am-5pm
Description: For adults. Get free one-on-one help with your job and unemployment questions online or by phone. We can help you find your next job or learn new skills.
For speakers of Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tigrinya and Vietnamese.
If you have a question or need help, 206.386.4636.
Register for an appointment at SPL's Your Next Job page:
https://www.spl.org/programs-and-services/civics-and-social-services/your-next-job
In partnership with The Seattle Public Library, Sno-Isle Libraries, Seattle Jobs Initiative, Puget Sound Welcome Back Center, Building Our Bridge and Korean Community Service Center.
Reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities is available by request. Please contact the library at least seven days before the event for ASL interpretation, captioning services and/or other accommodation for online programs. Send your request to access@kcls.org.
Plaza Comunitaria-Tutorías para adultos/Tutoring for Adults
https://bit.ly/KCLS_Plaza
Monday, 10am-1pm; Wednesday, 5:30-8:30pm; Saturday, 10am-1pm
Description: Mientras las bibliotecas están cerradas, llámenos para comenzar sus estudios desde su casa.
Comunicate con Teresa, 425.369.3443, tlcid@kcls.org
Programa individual para personas adultas de cualquier nacionalidad. Recibe ayuda virtual gratuita en español de un tutor voluntario. Consigue tu certificado oficial de primaria y secundaria de la SEP (Secretaria de Educación Pública de México). Horarios flexibles, dependiendo de la disponibilidad de tutores.
Individualized program for adults of all nationalities. Free virtual tutoring for Spanish-speaking adults seeking to obtain their elementary and/or middle school official diploma from the SEP (Mexican Secretary of Public Education). Flexible hours, depending on tutors' availability.
Digital Navigator Appointments
https://bit.ly/KCLS_TechTutor
Tuesdays, 1-7pm; Thursdays, 10:15-10:45am
Description: Would you like help to do something on the computer or online – setting up email, filling out a form or getting on social media? Do you need affordable options for getting your own computer, device or in-home broadband connection? A Digital Navigator can help achieve your tech goals. In a 30-minute appointment online or by phone, your navigator will help you find ways to learn the skills you want or understand your options for the in-home connection you need.
To make an appointment to meet online or by phone to get one-on-one help with your questions, call 800.462.9600 or click here: https://rooms.kcls.org/appointments/digitalnavigators
Talk Time
https://bit.ly/KCLS_TalkTime
Tuesdays, 1-2:30pm; Wednesdays, 7-8pm; Thursdays, 10-11am
Description: Practice speaking English with other English language learners online!
Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world, while connecting from home!
Register with your email and we will send you the link to join the Zoom meeting.
Community Resource Center
http://bit.ly/KCLS_Resource_Center
Tuesdays, 1:30-3pm; Wednesdays, 2-4:30pm
Thursdays, 1:30-3:30 (walk in help available at Auburn Resource Center, 2818 Auburn Way N)
Description: ALL ARE WELCOME! GET THE HELP YOU NEED AT THE VIRTUAL RESOURCE CENTER.
We are living in stressful times and you may find yourself in need of support.
Log-in or call for free information and access to:
*Cash assistance *Employment and training *Education *Housing *Food assistance*Health / medical care *Legal assistance *Dispute resolution *Mental health treatment *Substance use treatment *Transportation / ORCA Lift
Online Access: Log in via Zoom anytime during the listed open hours. Use - https://tinyurl.com/virtualresourcecenter
Meeting ID: 930-683-3892, Password: 459890
Telephone Access: If you do not have computer access, contact the Virtual Resource Center at one of the following phone numbers during open hours. 253-215-8782
In collaboration with The City of Shoreline, The City of Redmond, The City of Auburn, and King County District Court.
English as a Second Language (ESL) Class
https://bit.ly/ESLKCLS
Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 28-December 14, 6-8:50pm. No class on November 11 and 25.
Description: For immigrants, refugees and U.S. citizens in the state of Washington.
Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.
This class is for high beginner and intermediate level students.
Please register. You will be sent a Zoom link. To register, for more information or technology concerns, contact the instructor, Alex Griffin, agriffin@highline.edu.
Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for all events. Contact the library at least seven days before the event if you need accommodation. Send your request to agriffin@highline.edu.
Questions about Medicare?
https://bit.ly/KCLS_SHIBA
Every other Wednesday, 12-4pm. Please follow the link above for specific dates.
Description: For adults. The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is a free, unbiased and confidential counseling service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioners (OIC).
SHIBA's trained and impartial volunteers are available to assist consumers with their Medicare related questions. Register online for a one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone.
Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society
https://bit.ly/KCLS_Genealogy
Wednesdays, 1-3pm
Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session. Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.
Small Business Counseling-Navigating COVID-19
https://bit.ly/KCLS_SCORE
Day varies – check the link above for schedule.
Description: For adults. One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.
A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
English as a Second Language (ESL) Class
https://bit.ly/ESLKCLS
Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 28-December 14, 6-8:50pm. No class on November 11 and 25.
Description: For immigrants, refugees and U.S. citizens in the state of Washington.
Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.
This class is for high beginner and intermediate level students.
Please register. You will be sent a Zoom link. To register, for more information or technology concerns, contact the instructor, Alex Griffin, agriffin@highline.edu.
Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for all events. Contact the library at least seven days before the event if you need accommodation. Send your request to agriffin@highline.edu.
Questions about Medicare?
https://bit.ly/KCLS_SHIBA
Every other Wednesday, 12-4pm. Please follow the link above for specific dates.
Description: For adults. The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is a free, unbiased and confidential counseling service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioners (OIC).
SHIBA's trained and impartial volunteers are available to assist consumers with their Medicare related questions. Register online for a one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone.
Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society
https://bit.ly/KCLS_Genealogy
Wednesdays, 1-3pm
Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session. Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.
Small Business Counseling-Navigating COVID-19
https://bit.ly/KCLS_SCORE
Day varies – check the link above for schedule.
Description: For adults. One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.
A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
0 comments:
Post a Comment