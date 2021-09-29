Online Adult Programs available every week via the King County Library System - all free



The King County Library System KCLS has put many of their programs online so that it's possible to discuss books with a Woodinville club, get genealogy help from the South King County group, take arts classes, and get Medicare advice - all from your computer.





The following programs are available every week but these are specific to the Week of October 4, 2021

King County Library System, (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600 (in Washington State)

E-mail form (English): https://kcls.org/need-help/

E-mail form (Spanish): https://kcls.org/email-us-espanol/

Chat (English): https://kcls.org/using-the-library/chat/

Chat (Spanish): https://kcls.org/chat-espanol/





English as a Second Language (ESL) Class

https://bit.ly/ESLKCLS



Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 28-December 14, 6-8:50pm. No class on November 11 and 25.

Description: For immigrants, refugees and U.S. citizens in the state of Washington.



Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.



This class is for high beginner and intermediate level students.



Please register. You will be sent a Zoom link. To register, for more information or technology concerns, contact the instructor, Alex Griffin,



Closed captioning is available for online events. Captioning is auto-generated. Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request for all events. Contact the library at least seven days before the event if you need accommodation. Send your request to



Questions about Medicare?

https://bit.ly/KCLS_SHIBA



Every other Wednesday, 12-4pm. Please follow the link above for specific dates.

Description: For adults. The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is a free, unbiased and confidential counseling service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioners (OIC).



SHIBA's trained and impartial volunteers are available to assist consumers with their Medicare related questions. Register online for a one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone.



Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society

https://bit.ly/KCLS_Genealogy



Wednesdays, 1-3pm

Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session. Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.



Small Business Counseling-Navigating COVID-19

Day varies – check the link above for schedule.



Description: For adults. One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).



Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.



A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.







