Seattle Genealogical Society Fall Seminar October 16
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Saturday, October 16, 9:00am - 3:00pm Pacific Daylight Time (Noon - 6:00pm Eastern)
Ari Wilkins is a nationally recognized genealogist.
Her topics will be--
- Black and White Southern Families in Southern Plantation Records
- Mysterious Relatives
- Reconstructing Communities Using Sanborn Maps, Census Records, and City Directories
- Friends of Friends: Quakers and African American Communities
Registration is through Eventbrite: https://sgsfallseminar2021.eventbrite.com
Tickets are $40 for SGS members, $55 for non-members.
