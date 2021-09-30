Seattle Genealogical Society Fall Seminar October 16

Thursday, September 30, 2021


Seattle Genealogical Society (SGS) Fall Seminar - online
Saturday, October 16, 9:00am - 3:00pm Pacific Daylight Time (Noon - 6:00pm Eastern)

Ari Wilkins is a nationally recognized genealogist. 

Her topics will be--
  • Black and White Southern Families in Southern Plantation Records
  • Mysterious Relatives
  • Reconstructing Communities Using Sanborn Maps, Census Records, and City Directories
  • Friends of Friends: Quakers and African American Communities

Registration is through Eventbrite: https://sgsfallseminar2021.eventbrite.com
Tickets are $40 for SGS members, $55 for non-members.



