Update your Apple products right now to protect from a security vulnerability in older iPhones and iPads

By Diane Hettrick





Apple discovered a security vulnerability in its older iPhones and iPads that would allow hackers to install spyware that would give them access to everything on your device.





They didn't announce it until they had the updates in place to block the spyware, but there has been no suggestion that any such breaches have actually occurred.





Regardless, it's a good idea to keep all your devices updated to the most current version.





I updated our laptops as well.





I discovered that even though I've selected the option to "automatically install updates" only the iPad was up to date. My MacBookPro sent me a message but didn't install until I prompted it. Our iPhones 5 and 6 didn't bother to mention any problems and they were not updated.





I'm sure there must be some settings somewhere that I need to change - but everything is up to date now.





Devices affected include:

• iPhone 5s

• iPhone 6

• iPhone 6 Plus

• iPad Air

• iPad mini 2

• iPad mini 3

• iPod touch

If your device is not prompting you to update, you can trigger the update manually by navigating to Settings > General > Software Update on your device.





This vulnerability is a particularly nasty one. I figure it's our comeuppance for being smug about viruses all those years.












