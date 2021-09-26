Hit and run collision at N 145th and Meridian

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Just before 5pm on Saturday, September 25, 2021, a 58 year old driver was at a stop light westbound on N 145th at Meridian. 

He was turning left from 145th to Meridian on a yellow light when he was struck by an eastbound driver. The eastbound driver was traveling at a rate of speed well above the limit.

Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. The driver of the eastbound vehicle left the car and fled on foot. The juvenile passenger in his car was not injured.

The driver who was stuck was treated at the scene and transported to Harborview.

The roadway was blocked for approximately three hours and fifteen minutes.


