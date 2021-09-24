US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program receives award for campaign

Friday, September 24, 2021

Everett, WA -  US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program – serving ALL Snohomish County and Shoreline – received the coveted LCO Campaign of the Year Region 6 for 2020.

Their coordinator Mary Butler also received the coveted LCO Coordinator of the Year Region 6 2020, in an awards ceremony September 17, 2021. 

Mary thanks our sponsors/partners and communities for their generosity, and TFT volunteers for their tireless support. The mission of US Marine Corps Toys for Tots – Snohomish County and Shoreline – to deliver symbols of hope to underserved children/youth continues in 2021.

