US Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program receives award for campaign
Friday, September 24, 2021
Their coordinator Mary Butler also received the coveted LCO Coordinator of the Year Region 6 2020, in an awards ceremony September 17, 2021.
Mary thanks our sponsors/partners and communities for their generosity, and TFT volunteers for their tireless support. The mission of US Marine Corps Toys for Tots – Snohomish County and Shoreline – to deliver symbols of hope to underserved children/youth continues in 2021.
