Five Shoreline Schools seniors selected as 2022 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation recently announced that five Shoreline seniors have been selected as 2022 National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists.





Davis is a captain on Shorecrest’s soccer team, has played basketball and club soccer, and enjoys volunteer work. After graduation, he plans to study applied mathematics.



Erhart plays on the Shorewood football and golf teams, and is a captain on the Shorewood Drumline. He also participates in an annual medical mission to remote parts of Mexico where he assists in surgeries and setting up water filtration systems. He plans to study global health.



Johnson is a captain for the Shorewood cross-country team, runs on the track and field team, and plays the clarinet in the marching band and wind ensemble. She is also vice president on the school’s science club and volunteers for a number of organizations, including serving as a tutor for elementary students. She plans to study in a STEM field.



Mamiya is president of the Shorewood Science Club, a captain on the track and field team, member of the cross-country team and a senior class justice. She is one of two student representatives on the Shoreline School Board of Directors and also volunteers as a tutor. She plans to pursue an interdisciplinary study in science and humanities.



Wassink is a drum major and member of the Shorecrest Marching Band, runs cross-country and is an officer in the schools DECA and science clubs. He also volunteers through his church. He plans to study applied mathematics.



Join us in congratulating each of them and wishing them well in all of their future plans and endeavors!





Shorewood High School's, and Shorecrest High School's were selected for the prestigious recognition. Of the over 1.5 million students who entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test as juniors, only 16,000 become semifinalists. The semifinalists represent less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors. Shoreline's five semifinalists now have the opportunity to compete for Merit Scholarship awards by qualifying as a National Merit Finalist in February 2022. About 7,600 Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million will be awarded in this spring. All five students have plans to attend four-year universities after high school and, in addition to excelling in the classroom, each are active in extracurricular clubs and activities at their schools.