Animal Medical Center of Seattle (in Shoreline) introduces Urgent Care Service

Animal Medical Center of Seattle (in Shoreline) introduced its Urgent Care Service on Monday, September 27, 2021.









Also, unlike our emergency services where patients are triaged based on the severity of their case, our Urgent Care service is by online appointment only, which is completely scheduled on our website!



To schedule an appointment with our Urgent Care team a $125 non-refundable exam fee will be necessary to pay to hold your spot (additional charges will be discussed after the veterinarian has examined your pet).



To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit: To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit: https://bit.ly/3AueCOd

















While our 24x7 Emergency Department will treat your pet for life-threatening conditions, our Urgent Care department can help pets who have non-life-threatening situations but still need to be seen by a veterinarian as soon as possible.