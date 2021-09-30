Case updates September 28, 2021

Thursday, September 30, 2021

Hospitalizations in King County over time
As of September 27, 76.4% of Washingtonians 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 69.7% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

That means that 23.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older are unvaccinated, almost a quarter of the population.


United States 
  • Total cases  43,169,823 - 106,794 new
  • Total deaths 691,517 - 1,850 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 581,658 - 1,974 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 36,503 - 115 new 
  • Total deaths 7,654 - 63 new   

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 142,483 -  365 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 8,021 -  15 new 
  • Total deaths 1,883 -  9 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 34,900  - 77 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,727  -  1 new 
  • Total deaths 468 -   2 new  

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,128 - 4 new
  • Total hospitalizations 237 -   0 new
  • Total deaths 108 -  0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 464 - 0 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


Posted by DKH at 5:39 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  