Case updates September 28, 2021
Thursday, September 30, 2021
That means that 23.6% of Washingtonians 12 and older are unvaccinated, almost a quarter of the population.
United States
- Total cases 43,169,823 - 106,794 new
- Total deaths 691,517 - 1,850 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 581,658 - 1,974 new
- Total hospitalizations 36,503 - 115 new
- Total deaths 7,654 - 63 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 142,483 - 365 new
- Total hospitalizations 8,021 - 15 new
- Total deaths 1,883 - 9 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 34,900 - 77 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,727 - 1 new
- Total deaths 468 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,128 - 4 new
- Total hospitalizations 237 - 0 new
- Total deaths 108 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 464 - 0 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
0 comments:
Post a Comment