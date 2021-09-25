Pfizer booster shots approved for many at-risk Americans
Saturday, September 25, 2021
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made these recommendations on who is approved for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine.
Dr. Shireesha Dhanireddy says UW Medicine is well-prepared to begin administering booster vaccines to those who now qualify. Visit their site to schedule an appointment.
“UW Medicine has been planning for these boosters for months,” says Dhanireddy, who is the lead clinical doctor for UW Medicine’s COVID-19 vaccination program. “We will be ramping up staffing in our larger vaccination clinics, but we also will make sure that the vaccine is available throughout our clinics, so that you can get it in your own clinic here at UW Medicine.”
While Pfizer is the first vaccine to gain approval for a booster series in the United States, Dhanireddy expects that recommendations for Moderna and Johnson / Johnson boosters will be available in the near future.
In the meantime, mixing and matching vaccine types is not recommended.
“There are studies ongoing about mix-and-match,” says Dhanireddy. “I think it would be hard to approve mixing and matching based on the lack of data that's been published.”
