Seattle police investigate shooting in 14000 block of Aurora Sept 19

Photo courtesy Seattle Police

At approximately 12:30am, Seattle police responded to a shooting in the 14000 block of Aurora Ave N.





Officers arrived and began providing aid to two victims with gunshot wounds. Seattle Fire Department Medics responded and declared one of the victims, a 47-year-old man, deceased at the scene. Medics transported the second victim, a 22-year-old man, to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.





SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to document the scene and gather evidence.





Homicide Detectives also responded and are investigating. Anyone with information about this incident can call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.











