Do you maintain a Little Free Pantry?

In partnership with Celadon Books and Dr. Jane Goodall’s The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times, I’m thrilled to invite you to participate in a day of “Sharing the Hope” on Saturday, October 16, 2021.





Each person will share a photo and location of the pantry they visited on Instagram and encourage their followers to go share food as well. This day of action is in direct response to Dr. Goodall’s call to end food insecurity while spreading her message of why we can all have hope for the future.



If you would like to join this day of hope on October 16, please fill out this form, and Celadon Books will send you two copies of The Book of Hope – one to place in your pantry and one to keep – along with an instruction sheet for posting on social media.









Those who want to participate in this day are also invited to Dr. Goodall’s live, virtual book launch event on Wednesday, October 20 at 12 p.m. EDT! Celadon Books will send you a link to join this special event with a live audience Q&A, and they will send a link to the recorded event afterward for those who could not attend live.



Thank you for continuing to share hope with your communities through your pantry!



Sincerely,

Jessica



P.S. Make sure to follow Dr. Goodall on social Instagram: @JaneGoodallInst and



Here's the form to get your books!

Celadon Books has arranged for 350 book reviewers and booksellers across the U.S. to share food and a copy of Dr. Goodall’s upcoming book in local pantries across the country on the same day.