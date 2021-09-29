Kruckeberg fundraiser falls short - can you help?

Kruckeberg walking tour photo by Wayne Pridemore

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation held its annual fundraiser September 26, 2021 at The Lodge at St Edwards Park in the newly renovated historic art deco building.





This year, garden friends gathered to reconnect and contribute to KBG operations and a specific FUND-A-NEED goal to raise $30,000 to increase educational programming at the Garden.





This past year we were so grateful for easy access to nature that nurtures body and spirit.





To ensure that nature is protected now and preserved for the future, we plan to expand programming for children and adults.





We raised $26,120 on Sunday but there is still time for those who missed this opportunity to donate to this FUND-A-NEED at https://www.kruckeberg.org/donate/











