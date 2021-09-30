WeatherWatcher: Stormy week ending with a sunny weekend

Rainy day at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.

Photo by Carl Dinse.





The past two weeks have been making up for our extra dry summer. We've accumulated well over 3 and a half inches of rain over that short period. Our average monthly rainfall for September in Shoreline is 2.2 inches, so we are well above that this year.





Rainfall at the Northridge/Echo Lake Station for September 2021





Temperatures are trending slightly below average for most of the month, but I'd say that's normal and well within our natural variation. September is a wild card month for weather. Some years it's nice and sunny the entire month with other years being gloomy, grey, and misty for most of the month.





Daily high and low temperature at the Northridge/Echo Lake Station for September 2021.





Forecast: Currently we have another storm moving in for Thursday, bringing us more steady rain and some breezy conditions for the day. Expecting between a half inch and one inch of rain Thursday afternoon into the evening hours. Winds in the morning are expected to be in the 10 to 20 mph range backing off in the afternoon hours as the steady rain moves in.





Thursday night the storm moves out of the area leaving us with partly cloudy skies overnight. Friday is expected to be breezy, with wind gusts to 25 mph but partly sunny. Still cool though with highs in the upper 50's to low 60's.





Saturday and Sunday we are expecting mostly cloudy skies, but only a slight chance of showers. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 60's on both days, with lows dipping near 50°F. The start of the next workweek appears to remain cloudy with a chance of showers at times through next Wednesday.









For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com











