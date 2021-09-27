Gloria's Insects: Hazel and her sister often share a blossom...
Monday, September 27, 2021
|Photo copyright Gloria Z Nagler
Cooperation's the name of the game for eusocial bees and honeybees are the most eusocial of all!
Female honeybees, sharing around 75% of their DNA (we share on average only 50% with our siblings), and are “super sisters”. They cooperate enviably, which is why the hugely populated hive (tens of thousands of bees) works so well.
--Gloria Z Nagler
