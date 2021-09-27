Gloria's Insects: Hazel and her sister often share a blossom...

Monday, September 27, 2021

Photo copyright Gloria Z Nagler

Cooperation's the name of the game for eusocial bees and honeybees are the most eusocial of all! 

Female honeybees, sharing around 75% of their DNA (we share on average only 50% with our siblings), and are “super sisters”. They cooperate enviably, which is why the hugely populated hive (tens of thousands of bees) works so well.

--Gloria Z Nagler



Posted by DKH at 2:20 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  