New online language classes at Shoreline Community College this fall

Wednesday, September 22, 2021


Have you always wanted to learn a foreign language, dream of traveling internationally someday, or just want to understand your favorite Netflix show without subtitles?! 

If so, check out one of the many language courses offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College this upcoming Fall!

Get ready for a Parisian getaway in French Fundamentals, French Intermediate or French Advanced, learn the basics of Spanish with Speed Spanish, or travel virtually to Japan in Conversational Japanese.

Check out our online course catalog to see all Fall classes or contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.



Posted by DKH at 4:06 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  