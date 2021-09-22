New online language classes at Shoreline Community College this fall
Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Have you always wanted to learn a foreign language, dream of traveling internationally someday, or just want to understand your favorite Netflix show without subtitles?!
If so, check out one of the many language courses offered by Continuing Education at Shoreline Community College this upcoming Fall!
Get ready for a Parisian getaway in French Fundamentals, French Intermediate or French Advanced, learn the basics of Spanish with Speed Spanish, or travel virtually to Japan in Conversational Japanese.
Get ready for a Parisian getaway in French Fundamentals, French Intermediate or French Advanced, learn the basics of Spanish with Speed Spanish, or travel virtually to Japan in Conversational Japanese.
Check out our online course catalog to see all Fall classes or contact Continuing Education at continuing-ed@shoreline.edu for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment