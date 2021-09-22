Small explosive device found at play area in Woodway

Tuesday morning, September 20, 2021 at approximately 9:35am, the Public Works crew in Woodway found a small explosive device in the John Bush play area near Town Hall.





The City alerted the Edmonds Police Department, which provides police services to the Town by contract. The police evacuated Town Hall and nearby residences while they investigated.





The Everett Bomb Squad was called in to remove the device.





There was some vandalism to the play area.





Thankfully, there were no injuries. An adjacent neighbor reported hearing a “loud and frightening explosion” at approximately 1:30am, but they did not call 911. The police did not find any other suspicious devices in the area.





The investigation is open.





Mayor Mike Quinn reminded residents: "if you see or hear anything suspicious, please call 911."











