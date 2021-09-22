Take note, there are few places with more surveillance cameras than a casino



On Friday, September 3, 2021 at 3:00am, our 9-1-1 dispatchers received a call from the manager of a Shoreline casino located in the 16700 block of Aurora Ave N.



The casino manager stated that someone had broken in to the casino. Since it was unclear if the burglar was still inside, the manager stayed inside his vehicle until deputies arrived.



When deputies arrived they noticed movement on top of the casino's roof. Using their spotlight, deputies determined the suspect was hiding up there. Using a loudspeaker, deputies gave clear instructions to the suspect to come down from the roof.



The suspect appeared agitated and did not want to come down. Using their de-escalation and negotiating skills, deputies continued to have a dialog with the him. Eventually, they convinced the suspect to come down on his own, where deputies immediately took him into custody.







Incident to arrest, a search of the suspect found multiple computer and tablet devices belonging to the casino. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect taking the items.







Deputies also located several keys to the building, which had been reported stolen during a previous burglary at the casino.



The suspect was transported and booked into the King County Jail on the charge of Commercial Burglary in the 2nd Degree.



As a reminder, we do not show suspect’s faces until they have been formally charged.











