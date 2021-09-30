Sound Transit Board selects Stride Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) projects to be built

Stride 3 bus rapid transit line to open in 2026

BRT - Bus Rapid Transit

BAT - Business Access and Transit lane

SR-522 is NE 145th

SR-523 is Bothell Way

Stride is the name of the Sound Transit express bus lines; ours is Stride 3

S3 - Stride 3





S1 – 1-405 South from Burien to Bellevue, service scheduled to begin in 2026

S2 – I-405 North from Bellevue to Lynnwood, service scheduled to begin in 2027

S3 – SR 522/145th from Shoreline to Bothell (S3), service scheduled to begin in 2026

“Stride BRT will not only improve transit commutes for many thousands of riders on the I-405 and SR 522 corridors, but connect seamlessly to Link light rail at four separate stations and to local bus services,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff.

“Our work to expedite these improvements will include close collaboration with WSDOT, our regional transit partners and the many cities along the Stride routes.”







SR 522/NE 145th BRT



The Stride S3 line will operate along a nine-mile corridor between the Shoreline South/148th Link light rail station and the SR 522/I-405 Transit Hub, with separate connecting service options to Woodinville.









There will be 12 stations across five cities, including:

NE 145th Street at 15th Avenue NE

NE 145th Street at 30th Avenue NE

SR 522 at NE 153rd Street

SR 522 at NE 165th Street

SR 522 at Ballinger Way

SR 522 at 61st Avenue NE

SR 522 at 68th Avenue NE

SR 522 at 73rd Avenue NE/Kenmore Park and Ride

98th Avenue NE at NE 182nd Street

NE 185th Street at 104th Avenue NE

Beardslee Boulevard at University of Washington Bothell/Cascadia College

Beardslee Boulevard at NE 195th Street

Roadway improvements, including sidewalk improvements where roadways are widened will be made in Shoreline/Seattle, Lake Forest Park and Bothell.



In order to focus available financial capacity on expediting the opening of the new Stride lines, three planned park-and-ride facilities are scheduled to be opened later:



New parking at the Lake Forest Park Town Center – scheduled for 2044

Additional parking at the Kenmore Park-and-Ride lot, potentially delivered by King County Metro – scheduled for 2034

New parking in downtown Bothell – scheduled for 2034

Find details for both BRT projects at



Both projects are approaching 30% design. Construction of some elements of the project have already begun.



The Sound Transit Board selected the Bus Rapid Transit Maintenance base project to be built in August 2021. The facility will be located in Bothell on the east side of 20th Ave SE just south of 214th St SE in the Canyon Park business park.







The Sound Transit Board has selected the route, station locations and roadway improvements for Stride bus rapid transit on I-405 and. Stride BRT lines are scheduled to open in 2026 and 2027.Stride BRT will include three lines: