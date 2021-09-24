Several overnight ramp closures ahead at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange

Friday, September 24, 2021

Several on-ramps and off-ramps at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange will close overnight next week while Sound Transit contractor crews continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension

Marked detours will be in place during the following closures:
  • Monday, Sept. 27 to the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 29 – The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th St SW will close from 9pm to 5am nightly.
  • Monday, Sept. 27 to the morning of Friday, Oct. 1
    • The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly.
    • The northbound and southbound I-5 to SR 104 HOV direct access ramps will close from 10pm to 5am nightly.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 29 to the morning of Thursday, Sept. 30 – The northbound I-5 off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 9pm to 4am
  • Wednesday, Sept. 29 to the morning of Friday, Oct. 1 – The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly.


Posted by DKH at 4:12 AM
