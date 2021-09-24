Several overnight ramp closures ahead at the SR 104 and I-5 interchange
Friday, September 24, 2021
Lynnwood Light Rail extension.
Marked detours will be in place during the following closures:
- Monday, Sept. 27 to the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 29 – The northbound I-5 off-ramp to 236th St SW will close from 9pm to 5am nightly.
- Monday, Sept. 27 to the morning of Friday, Oct. 1
- The westbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly.
- The northbound and southbound I-5 to SR 104 HOV direct access ramps will close from 10pm to 5am nightly.
- Wednesday, Sept. 29 to the morning of Thursday, Sept. 30 – The northbound I-5 off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 will close from 9pm to 4am
- Wednesday, Sept. 29 to the morning of Friday, Oct. 1 – The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 8pm to 4:30am nightly.
