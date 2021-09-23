Discover Your Scandinavian Family Roots

Sno-Isle Genealogy Society invites you to spend an evening discovering how YOU can uncover your Scandinavian roots via ZOOM.



Have some words that look like place names but you cannot find them on a map? Was it Larson, Larsen or Larsson? Then you have come to the right place.







Scandinavian records, composed of Sweden, Denmark and Norway, are some of the easiest to use and many of the skills for one are transferable to the other two countries.





We will explore how to differentiate your 'Lars Larson' from all the others and how to find your parish of birth if you don't know. Our research in these countries can take us back to the 1600s. Even if you have started your search in these records, you will learn some new techniques that may change how you search.





Let's get started. Presented by Jill Morelli, Certified Genealogist, and National Lecturer.





Please REGISTER in advance at https://bit.ly/SIGSOct62021



Wednesday, Oct. 6th from 7-8pm. Society Members general meeting and social time starts at 6:30pm





