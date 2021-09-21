Shorewood cancer survivor gives back with "icing" fundraiser

Mercy Haub, a senior at Shorewood, recently finished up treatment for lymphoma. As a teen blood cancer survivor, September, or Pediatric Cancer and Blood Cancer Awareness Month, means a lot to her.





Mercy Haub today, six months after the end of her cancer treatments

Freeze Cancer in Its Tracks!





Mercy, along with the SW Interact club, is hosting this fundraiser with 100% of profits going to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Interact is a high school service club associated with Rotary.





Mercy Haub six months ago during treatment for cancer

To try and improve the fact that only 3.8% of government funding for cancer goes to pediatric cancer, as well as to invest in the fact that the majority of discoveries with blood cancer are applicable to solid tumor cancer, she, along with Shorewood High School Interact Club, is running a fundraiser.

There are five representatives from each class plus five teachers who are will to be iced at the Shorewood football game on Friday, September 24, 2021.

But only one from each class and one teacher will actually have the honor!

Voting will be with money and the nominees who get the most donations in their names will get the ice!



It's really easy to participate and every dollar counts. Scan the QR codes in the flyer to get directions or go directly to the donation pag.

Question? Contact mh0980126@k12.shorelineschools.org or text 206-850-3662



Please spread the word and donate so we can all help kick cancer’s butt together! We can’t wait to see who is getting iced!



