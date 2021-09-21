Shorewood boys varsity tennis in first place in WesCo South after matches with Arlington and Archbishop Murphy
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Shorewood swept Arlington, at Arlington, winning 7-0. Shorewood T-Birds were led by number one singles, freshman JD Drake who won in a long two hour match, over his senior Arlington opponent, 7-5, 4-6, (11-9).
September 16, 2021
Shorewood 7 Arlington 0
@ Arlington
Coach Arnie Moreno
Singles
- JD Drake SW def. Ty Rusko ARL 7-5, 4-6, (11-9)
- Murray Falkin SW def. Braden Dahlgren ARL 6-0, 6-0
- David Lin SW def. Max Morzelewski ARL 6-3, 6-0
- Blake Gettmann SW def. Kiah Klein ARL 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
- Ethan Farley / Tate Nelson SW def. Dawson Ford / Eli Weber ARL 6-3, 6-0
- Julian Watson / Jack Buma SW def. Isaiah Christofferson / Aaron Nichols ARL 6-0, 6-0
- Connor Vana / Henry Sheffield SW def. Ryan Morzelewski / Grant Cramer ARL 6-0, 6-1
Shorewood hosted Archbishop Murphy and defeated Archbishop Murphy to continue its match win streak and stay undefeated. JD Drake at number one singles and Ethan Farley and Blake Gettmann at number one doubles led the way with strong wins.
Shorewood plays in-district rival Shorecrest at Shorecrest on Wednesday 9/22/21 at 3:30pm.
September 20, 2021
Shorewood 5 Archbishop Murphy 2
@ Shorewood
Coach Arnie Moreno
Singles
- JD Drake SW def. Cole Balen ABM 6-3, 6-0
- Sean Balen ABM def. Murray FDalkin SW 6-3, 7-5
- Ethan Welter ABM def. David Lin SW 3-6, 6-4, (10-5)
- Tate Nelson SW dewf. Zach Cuda ABM 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
- Ethan Farley / Blake Gettmann SW def. Andrew Davenp[ort / Patrick Kenny ABM 6-0, 6-0
- Julian Walston / Sam Borgida SW def. Lochlan Shevlin ABM 6-1, 6-2
- Connor Vana / Henry Sheffield SW def. Henry Beyer / Max Chhin ABM 6-0, 6-1
