Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Edmonds-Woodway 9-20-21
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|Calvin Rice photo by Rob Mann
WESCO 2A/3A/4A
Date: 9/20/21
Opponent: Edmonds-Woodway
Location: EWHS
Score: SC: 1 Opponent: SC 6
Overall Record: 1:4
Coach Rob Mann
Singles
#1 SC: Zaid Khan (12) 4-6, 6-2, 2-10 L
EW: Russell Anderson (11)
#2 SC: Calvin Rice (12) 1-6, 3-6 L
EW: Steven Anderson (9)
#3 SC: Owen Pierce (12) 0-6, 1-6 L
EW: Grant Oliver (11)
#4 SC: Indigo Vining (9) 1-6, 0-6 L
EW: Sam Browne (12)
Doubles
#1 SC: Connor Wakefield (12)/Matthew Gardiner (12) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 W
EW: Ben Hanson (11)/Drew Warner (11)
#2 SC: Sohum Vohra (10)/Spencer Berry (10) 1-6, 1-6 L
EW: Cooper McCarthy (12)/Tomas Mahoney (10)
#3 SC: Thomas Linville (10)/Parker Mina (11) 3-6, 1-6 L
EW: Jude Wilcox (10)/ Peyson Smith (11)
Singles
#1 SC: Zaid Khan (12) 4-6, 6-2, 2-10 L
EW: Russell Anderson (11)
#2 SC: Calvin Rice (12) 1-6, 3-6 L
EW: Steven Anderson (9)
#3 SC: Owen Pierce (12) 0-6, 1-6 L
EW: Grant Oliver (11)
#4 SC: Indigo Vining (9) 1-6, 0-6 L
EW: Sam Browne (12)
Doubles
#1 SC: Connor Wakefield (12)/Matthew Gardiner (12) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 W
EW: Ben Hanson (11)/Drew Warner (11)
#2 SC: Sohum Vohra (10)/Spencer Berry (10) 1-6, 1-6 L
EW: Cooper McCarthy (12)/Tomas Mahoney (10)
#3 SC: Thomas Linville (10)/Parker Mina (11) 3-6, 1-6 L
EW: Jude Wilcox (10)/ Peyson Smith (11)
0 comments:
Post a Comment