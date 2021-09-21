Shorecrest boys varsity tennis vs Edmonds-Woodway 9-20-21

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Calvin Rice photo by Rob Mann
Shorecrest Varsity Boys Tennis
WESCO 2A/3A/4A
Date: 9/20/21 
Opponent: Edmonds-Woodway  
Location: EWHS

Score: SC: 1  Opponent: SC  6  
Overall Record: 1:4
Coach Rob Mann  


Singles

#1 SC: Zaid Khan (12) 4-6, 6-2, 2-10 L
EW: Russell Anderson (11)

#2 SC: Calvin Rice (12) 1-6, 3-6 L
EW: Steven Anderson (9)

#3 SC: Owen Pierce (12) 0-6, 1-6 L
EW: Grant Oliver (11)

#4 SC: Indigo Vining (9) 1-6, 0-6 L
EW: Sam Browne (12)

Doubles

#1 SC: Connor Wakefield (12)/Matthew Gardiner (12) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 W
EW: Ben Hanson (11)/Drew Warner (11)

#2 SC: Sohum Vohra (10)/Spencer Berry (10) 1-6, 1-6 L
EW: Cooper McCarthy (12)/Tomas Mahoney (10)

#3 SC: Thomas Linville (10)/Parker Mina (11) 3-6, 1-6 L
EW: Jude Wilcox (10)/ Peyson Smith (11)



