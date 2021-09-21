Case updates September 19, 2021 - Starting Oct 25, proof of vaccination required for many activities

Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Case updates September 19, 2021 - no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results

Starting October 25th, you will need proof of vaccination for many activities in King County, Washington - Government, both indoors and outdoors. 

Got questions? Check out the FAQ for general information about vaccine verification and where it will be required. Visit kingcounty.gov/verify


United States 
  • Total cases  42,031,103 - 28,741 new
  • Total deaths 672,738 - 225 new

Washington state 
  • Total confirmed cases 560,224 - 6,898 new  
  • Total hospitalizations 35,216 - 395 new 
  • Total deaths 7,271 - 70 new 

King county 
  • Total confirmed cases 138,626 - 1,149 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 7,865 - 55 new 
  • Total deaths 1,840 -  5 new

Seattle 
  • Total confirmed cases 34,017  - 269 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 1,695  -  11 new 
  • Total deaths 460 -  2 new

Shoreline  
  • Total confirmed cases 3,065 - 14 new
  • Total hospitalizations 233 -   -1 new
  • Total deaths 107 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park 
  • Total confirmed cases 451 - 6 new 
  • Total hospitalizations 21 -    0 new
  • Total deaths 5  - 0 new


