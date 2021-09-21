Case updates September 19, 2021 - Starting Oct 25, proof of vaccination required for many activities
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
no Washington updates on weekends and holidays; otherwise "Total" figures are cumulative and "new" numbers represent one day's results
Starting October 25th, you will need proof of vaccination for many activities in King County, Washington - Government, both indoors and outdoors.
Got questions? Check out the FAQ for general information about vaccine verification and where it will be required. Visit kingcounty.gov/verify
United States
- Total cases 42,031,103 - 28,741 new
- Total deaths 672,738 - 225 new
Washington state
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 560,224 - 6,898 new
- Total hospitalizations 35,216 - 395 new
- Total deaths 7,271 - 70 new
King county
- Total confirmed cases 138,626 - 1,149 new
- Total hospitalizations 7,865 - 55 new
- Total deaths 1,840 - 5 new
Seattle
- Total confirmed cases 34,017 - 269 new
- Total hospitalizations 1,695 - 11 new
- Total deaths 460 - 2 new
Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases 3,065 - 14 new
- Total hospitalizations 233 - -1 new
- Total deaths 107 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases 451 - 6 new
- Total hospitalizations 21 - 0 new
- Total deaths 5 - 0 new
