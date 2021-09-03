AAUW free presentation: Women as Leaders: How and Why They Take the Reins

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Rep. April Berg D-44
Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 10:00am - noon on zoom

“Women as Leaders: How and Why They Take the Reins,” featuring April Berg, WA State legislator for the 44th District. 

The talk is via Zoom and sponsored by the Edmonds SnoKing branch of the AAUW. Non-members who wish to attend this program can email us aauw.esk@gmail.com for the Zoom link. The event is free.

Special guest will be Grace Tinio, Edmonds College student who was selected to attend the 2021 National Conference for College Women Student Leaders.

The AAUW mission — advancing gender equity for women and girls through research, education, and advocacy. We value Integrity, Inclusion, and Intersectionality, as well as a diverse membership.



