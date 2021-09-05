Multiple lanes blocked on I-5 south Saturday night to apprehend impaired driver

Driver stopped on I-5 after authorized pursuit. Photo courtesy WSP.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) received multiple 911 calls late Saturday evening, September 4, 2021 about a vehicle southbound on I-5 with "severe lane travel."

The trooper observed the vehicle collide with barriers multiple times and attempted to stop it. The vehicle did not stop and continued so the trooper deactivated his lights.Per the new policing law, the trooper called his sergeant to obtain approval for pursuit.The trooper reported that he had reasonable suspicion for DUI. The driver posed an imminent threat and pursuit was necessary for identifying / apprehending the suspect.As per the new policing law on pursuits, he requested and obtained supervisory approval after relaying this information to the Sergeant.Additional troopers blocked multiple lanes south on I-5 in Shoreline.The trooper reactivated lights and caught up to the vehicle. The pursuit ended successfully with the driver being placed in custody.The road was reopened.