First day of preschool is Tuesday

Sunday, September 5, 2021

The first day of preschool in Shoreline Schools is Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

We can't wait to meet our youngest learners!

Are you interested in learning more about Shoreline Schools' preschool programs at the Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center? 

Preschool spots are still available! 

Learn more at https://www.shorelineschools.org/earlylearningcenter or by contacting their office at elc.office@shorelineschools.org or 206-393-4351.



