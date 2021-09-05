Shoreline Fire crew on the Caldor Fire in California / Nevada

Sunday, September 5, 2021

Caldor Fire images courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire crew on the Caldor Fire in California and Nevada. Captain Leith, LT Harrington, Driver Engineer Macomber and Firefighter Hansen. 

The crews are making great progress in fighting this fire that’s at 214,112 acres and is 43% contained.

This was one of the largest fires in the nation and fire crews are elated at the steady progress which is being made toward containment.



