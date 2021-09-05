Shoreline School Board meets Tuesday and will review new legislation prohibiting use of Native American names as school mascots
Sunday, September 5, 2021
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center Board Room 18560 1st Ave. NE.
This meeting is also available via Zoom using the log-in information below.
Topics for this meeting include a review of the first days of school and an overview of House Bill 1356: Prohibiting the Inappropriate Use of Native American Names, Symbols, or Images as Public School Mascots, Logos or Team Names.
Please note that due to updated guidance from the Department of Health, all in-person attendees must wear masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.
If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00pm on Tuesday, September 7 and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the in-person meeting.
Link to Agenda:
https://app.eduportal.com/share/4baa9114-0d0a-11ec-82e9-06c64aa3b8d4
Attending the September 7 School Board Regular Meeting Online:
Meeting Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85471952623?pwd=N1BONXNtQXpQUGROblkxckUyeE12Zz09
Passcode: 475612
Webinar ID: 854 7195 2623
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
