Shoreline School Board meets Tuesday and will review new legislation prohibiting use of Native American names as school mascots





This meeting is also available via Zoom using the log-in information below.





Topics for this meeting include a review of the first days of school and an overview of House Bill 1356: Prohibiting the Inappropriate Use of Native American Names, Symbols, or Images as Public School Mascots, Logos or Team Names.



Please note that due to updated guidance from the Department of Health, all in-person attendees must wear masks and there will be six-foot distancing between those in attendance.



If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular meeting, you can do so by



Link to Agenda:

https://app.eduportal.com/share/4baa9114-0d0a-11ec-82e9-06c64aa3b8d4



