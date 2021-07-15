King county purchases hotel in Redmond for housing for people experiencing homelessness
Thursday, July 15, 2021
|Silver Cloud Inn in Redmond purchased for
permanent housing for people who are homeless
What was formerly known as the Silver Cloud Inn in Redmond will soon become 144 units of permanent housing for King County residents experiencing chronic homelessness.
Across King County, communities are stepping up to the challenge of addressing chronic homelessness.
Previously the county purchased The Holiday Inn in North Seattle (see article)
County Executive Dow Constantine said "I’m thankful to Mayor Angela Birney and the City of Redmond, Washington for bringing this vision to life for the people of this region."
