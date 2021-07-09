King county purchases former Holiday Inn for supportive housing for chronically homeless

King County has completed the purchase of its third property in the Health through Housing Initiative, the former Holiday Inn Express and Suites North Seattle, adding an additional 99 units of supportive housing for the chronically homeless.

"The coronavirus pandemic and recent record-breaking heat have exposed the critical link between health and housing," said Rep. Cindy Ryu.

"The partnership between the state, King County, city governments, and local residents to urgently deliver permanent supportive housing through the purchase of properties like the former Holiday Inn Express on Aurora Avenue is one of the most exciting advancements in our efforts to reduce homelessness.

"This property is perfectly suited to provide housing stability and wraparound services for health and wellbeing."

The hotel will provide housing for people experiencing chronic or long-term homelessness, along with 24/7 onsite staffing that will include case management and access to physical and behavioral health services. A competitive process will determine the onsite service provider before the facility is operational later this yearAs with all purchases pursued through the Health through Housing Initiative, King County has worked closely with local leaders, coordinating with the City of Seattle. King County has previously purchased two hotels in the Health through Housing initiative, a former extended stay hotel in Renton with 110 units, and the Inn at Queen Anne with 80 units.The $17.5 million purchase price of the hotel was funded by the Health through Housing initiative that dedicates one tenth of a cent of sales tax revenues for the purchase of hotels, motels and other single room settings for use as emergency and permanent supportive housing for people experiencing chronic and long-term homelessness in King County.The King County Council approved the initiative and the implementation of the funding. The sales tax was made possible by the Washington State Legislature by creating a dedicated fund source to help in addressing the crisis of homelessness.