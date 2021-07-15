Shoreline Police: Burglar with blue shoes and orange mountain bike



The guy in the blue shoes liked burglarizing this business so much, he came back a second time!

On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 7:22am, Shoreline deputies responded to the 14700 block of Aurora Ave N for a commercial burglary report.





An employee told deputies cash from an unlocked file cabinet drawer was missing. In addition to the money, the suspect(s) took a small box of tools.







A review of surveillance footage shows a male entered the business from the back garage door on the east side of the building. The male arrived on an orange mountain bike. The suspect also had a large empty black duffle bag and a camo backpack.





Cameras capture him stealing the cash and quickly walking around the business before leaving out a window he had broken to get in.







An hour later, the same suspect returns with an accomplice. His accomplice is seen entering the building and walking around the business before leaving. It is unknown if the accomplice took anything.





The first suspect is a white male wearing a black windbreaker, bright blue running shoes, with a distinctive orange bike.





His accomplice is a white male wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the back, cargo shorts, white tennis shoes, with a gray bike.





If you recognize either man or have any information that could help us identify them, please call our non-emergency number at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C21021314.







